Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

WPD looking for suspect in reported Waynesboro shooting

Zaine Anthony Wells Jr, a 25-year-old man from Waynesboro.
Zaine Anthony Wells Jr, a 25-year-old man from Waynesboro.(Waynesboro Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - According to a release, the Waynesboro Police Department says they are looking for a person they believe is a suspect in a reported shooting that happened in Waynesboro.

On March 20, at around 3:19 pm, Waynesboro Police officers responded to the intersection of Ohio Street and North Magnolia Avenue for a reported domestic event with a possible shooting. When officers arrived, they reportedly found an adult man with a single gunshot wound. Waynesboro officers gave first aid to the shooting victim until Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported him to UVA for treatment.

No other parties reported with injury.

The Waynesboro Police Department says they have developed a suspect, who was identified as Zaine Anthony Wells Jr, a 25-year-old man from Waynesboro. Wells allegedly left the area in a stolen red 2007 four-door Volkswagen bearing Virginia registration TUG-1151 before officers’ arrival, according to police.

Wells is reportedly wanted for the following offenses stemming from the incident:

18.2-51.2 (F) – Aggravated Malicious Wounding

18.2-53.1(F) – Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

18.2-308.2 (F) – Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

18.2-371.1 (F) – Abuse and neglect of a child

18.2-95/46.2-390(F) – Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle

18.2-57.2 (M) – Assault and battery against a family member

The Waynesboro Police Department says Wells is to be considered armed and dangerous. Please do not approach and call 9-1-1.

This is an ongoing investigation; if anyone has information concerning the investigation, the location of Wells, or the stolen vehicle location, please call Detective Nystrom at (540) 942-6798 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

(STOCK)
Fewer people buying homes in Virginia, according to report
Ace Biscuit and Barbecue (FILE)
Charlottesville’s Ace Biscuit & Barbecue set to re-open
Greene County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Greene County seeking grant funding for virtual shooting range
(FILE)
New security measures at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital