WPD looking for suspect in reported Waynesboro shooting

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - According to a release, the Waynesboro Police Department says they are looking for a person they believe is a suspect in a reported shooting that happened in Waynesboro.

On March 20, at around 3:19 pm, Waynesboro Police officers responded to the intersection of Ohio Street and North Magnolia Avenue for a reported domestic event with a possible shooting. When officers arrived, they reportedly found an adult man with a single gunshot wound. Waynesboro officers gave first aid to the shooting victim until Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported him to UVA for treatment.

No other parties reported with injury.

The Waynesboro Police Department says they have developed a suspect, who was identified as Zaine Anthony Wells Jr, a 25-year-old man from Waynesboro. Wells allegedly left the area in a stolen red 2007 four-door Volkswagen bearing Virginia registration TUG-1151 before officers’ arrival, according to police.

Wells is reportedly wanted for the following offenses stemming from the incident:

18.2-51.2 (F) – Aggravated Malicious Wounding

18.2-53.1(F) – Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

18.2-308.2 (F) – Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

18.2-371.1 (F) – Abuse and neglect of a child

18.2-95/46.2-390(F) – Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle

18.2-57.2 (M) – Assault and battery against a family member

The Waynesboro Police Department says Wells is to be considered armed and dangerous. Please do not approach and call 9-1-1.

This is an ongoing investigation; if anyone has information concerning the investigation, the location of Wells, or the stolen vehicle location, please call Detective Nystrom at (540) 942-6798 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017.

