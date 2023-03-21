Warming Trend and Rain Chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A milder south breeze and increasing clouds overnight will keep temperatures above freezing.

There’s a weak weather system arriving from the west Wednesday. As it moves into a dry air mass in place over our area, much, if not all of the rain will dissipate before reaching the Mid-Atlantic region.

A warm front lifts north Thursday. This will allow for much warmer temperatures. Possibly reaching 80 degrees for parts of central Virginia in the afternoon.

The front moves over the region Friday into Saturday with a few rounds of rainfall.

Drying out Sunday. More rain to start next week.

Tuesday night: Increasing clouds and not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Only a sprinkle chance. Most communities will stay dry. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s, if not 80 degrees. Lows near 60 degrees.

Friday: Not as warm with rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows near 50 degrees.

Saturday: Rain showers. Highs 65 to 70 degrees. Lows upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Monday: Rain showers. Highs 60. Lows upper 40s.

Tuesday: Morning rain showers. High 60 degrees.

