The warm up begins

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to another cold start. We’ll see partly sunny skies and milder temperatures today. Many locations will warm into the 60s. Meanwhile, an approaching warm front will spread clouds into the region tonight and Wednesday. Setting the stage for 70s by Thursday. Our next chance for widespread rain will be later Friday into Saturday. Skies should clear Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & pleasant, High: low 60s

Tonight: Clouds increase, not as cold, Low: upper 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60

Friday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

