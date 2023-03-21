Advertise With Us
UVA seeing record-breaking number of applications

The University of Virginia Rotunda and Lawn (FILE)
The University of Virginia Rotunda and Lawn (FILE)(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia has completed its final admission cycle for the Class of 2027.

After three rounds of admissions, incoming students got their acceptance notes.

“We’re absolutely excited to welcome so many talented students. It’s certainly a challenging process for our admissions team to go through reviewing thousands of applications,” Bethanie Glover said. “We were grateful for the support of the community for the new students who are enrolling this fall.”

UVA saw a record-breaking number of applications come in this year.

“Coming out of the pandemic, applications are starting to come back up, and we’re just excited to welcome this new group of talented students. So yes, it was yet another record breaking year for applications with more than 56,000 prospective students applying as of last week,” Glover said.

The total number of offers for the Class of 2027 is more than 9,000 students.

