New security measures at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital is implementing new security measures. This includes a visitor badging system, as well as securing the front lobby door every day at a certain time.

“It’s really about the safety of our team, our patients,” SMJH President Rita Bunch said Tuesday, March 21.

Bunch says visitors will be asked to do a series of things before entering, such as showing a photo ID and locking weapons.

The main entrance of the hospital will be locked after 9 p.m. every day, though visitation will remain 24-7.

“You’d come in through the Emergency Department, and you’d be escorted from the Emergency Department up to where your your loved one or friend may be inside the hospital,” Bunch said.

Sentara says its first commitment for patients is to always keep them safe.

