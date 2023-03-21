Louisa County High School packs the gym for the adaptive basketball season finisher

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - It was an electric season finisher for the Louisa County Lions adaptive basketball team. The entire school showed its support, emphasizing the messages of teamwork and having fun.

“The idea is to just give people with disabilities a chance to play and participate in sports and have the home crowd cheer them on,” Louisa’s adaptive team’s Head Coach Raeshawn Bishop said.

The court was packed with students and teachers cheering on the Louisa and William Monroe adaptive basketball teams.

“We strive to push every student to reach their maximum potential every single day and that looks a little different for every student, this is a perfect opportunity to showcase our students’ talent,” Louisa County Superintendent Doug Straley said.

Marley is a ninth grader on the team. She’s known as ‘The Defense Queen,’ but that didn’t stop her from adding to the score.

Dustin is another freshman on the team. He scored some points, and those buckets came with some big cheers from his supporters on the sidelines.

Some members of the Louisa County High football team know Dustin well and were excited to cheer him on.

“[Dustin] snuck into the weight room one day with the senior class and he started working out with us, and now we work out with him every day and sit with him at lunch,” one LCHS football player said. “I’m just glad the whole community came out, the whole school. It was a cool experience having everybody cheer for everybody,” another added.

“It just gives people who normally don’t have the opportunity a chance to shine and, you know, be supported by their teammates and peers,” Bishop said.

The Louisa Lions won the game 56 to 42 to finish out their season.

