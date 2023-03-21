Greene County seeking grant funding for virtual shooting range

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County is working with the Office of 7th District Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger to get two federal grants.

A $70,000 grant would bring a virtual shooting range to the county. Because Greene County officers do not have a full shooting range in the area, they go to Madison County to train.

Sheriff Steve Smith says the simulation will provide a training platform that officers can use for different scenarios.

“Out on the street we can do shape situations, like even hostage negotiation or just different things that they may encounter during their schedule during the job,” Smith said.

The other grant is for $750,000. That money would be used to make improvements to Greene County Park.

