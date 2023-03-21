Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Fewer people buying homes in Virginia, according to report

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(Pexels)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A report released from Virginia REALTORS says fewer people are buying homes right now.

There is a 20% decease in sales compared to this time last year. It is the fifteenth month in a row with a decline.

Even though interest rates have more than doubled during this period, home prices are still rising.

Ryan Price, chief economist with Virginia REALTORS, says despite the prices, now is a good time for buyers. Homes are staying on the market longer, and that means more bargaining power.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

Ace Biscuit and Barbecue (FILE)
Charlottesville’s Ace Biscuit & Barbecue set to re-open
Greene County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Greene County seeking grant funding for virtual shooting range
(FILE)
New security measures at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
Zaine Anthony Wells Jr, a 25-year-old man from Waynesboro.
WPD looking for suspect in reported Waynesboro shooting