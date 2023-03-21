Advertise With Us
No injuries reported in house fire on Willard Drive

Scene of a house fire along Willard Drive
Scene of a house fire along Willard Drive(WVIR)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire in Charlottesville.

Firefighters were called out to Willard Drive shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 21.

The Charlottesville Fire Department says there were no injuries, though a family dog died in the fire.

This is a developing story.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

