No injuries reported in house fire on Willard Drive
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire in Charlottesville.
Firefighters were called out to Willard Drive shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 21.
The Charlottesville Fire Department says there were no injuries, though a family dog died in the fire.
This is a developing story.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.