Charlottesville’s Ace Biscuit & Barbecue set to re-open

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A well-known BBQ spot is reopening in Charlottesville, not even a month after it closed.

From fan to owner, Stefan Friedman is bringing back Ace Biscuit & Barbecue.

“I’ve loved it since they first opened up years ago on Henry Avenue,” Friedman said Tuesday, March 21. “The smoker would be on the side just drawing people in by smell, and that line would be worth it.”

Ace closed March 10. It had suffered through increased wholesale prices and limited sales.

Friedman says he is ready: “Going into any struggling business is a challenge, and but that’s my expectation,” the new owner said.

The goal now is to keep the best of the old Ace, and add on.

“I’m really looking to stand by the great menu that Brian has developed over the years. That doesn’t mean that we won’t have any new ideas and exciting things that we’re going to put on the menu, but we’re still going to have everybody’s old favorites,” Friedman said. “This was always a breakfast and brunch and lunch place, and they only recently started doing some evening hours, and I’m absolutely going to keep that going with happy hour from 6-to-9 for now.”

Friedman plans to eventually turn it into a nighttime bar scene.

He plans to re-open Thursday, March 23.

