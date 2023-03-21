Charlottesville Police partnering with law enforcement organizations to tackle gun violence

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In the wake of recent gun violence in Charlottesville, Police Chief Michael Kochis is issuing a stern warning.

After the shooting of Cody Brian Smith near Elliewood Avenue on Saturday, March 18, 21-year old Lakori Brooks is charged with second-degree murder and use of a felony.

Chief Kochis says he can’t get into details on if or how the two knew each other, but he confirmed that the shooting came from a dispute.

“You do not have the right to take the life of another individual because your feelings are hurt, but if you do, we’re going to use every resource available to us whether it be local, state and federal resources to make sure we bring you to justice,” Kochis said.

Chief Kochis says his department is partnering with other police departments, the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI to tackle this issue.

