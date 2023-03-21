Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville Police partnering with law enforcement organizations to tackle gun violence

CPD Chief Kochis
CPD Chief Kochis
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In the wake of recent gun violence in Charlottesville, Police Chief Michael Kochis is issuing a stern warning.

After the shooting of Cody Brian Smith near Elliewood Avenue on Saturday, March 18, 21-year old Lakori Brooks is charged with second-degree murder and use of a felony.

Chief Kochis says he can’t get into details on if or how the two knew each other, but he confirmed that the shooting came from a dispute.

“You do not have the right to take the life of another individual because your feelings are hurt, but if you do, we’re going to use every resource available to us whether it be local, state and federal resources to make sure we bring you to justice,” Kochis said.

Chief Kochis says his department is partnering with other police departments, the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI to tackle this issue.

RELATED: Arrest made in fatal shooting on UVA Corner

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

The University of Virginia Rotunda and Lawn (FILE)
UVA seeing record-breaking number of applications
morning rush 0321232
Morning Rush: Shooting Arrest, Church Goes Solar, Warming Up
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2006 file photo, a gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove in...
To reach carbon neutrality by 2050, Charlottesville Gas eyes cleaner options
First United Methodist Church in Charlottesville
After initial denial, Charlottesville church solar panels approved by council