Boat launch on Woodlands Road getting upgrades

The boat launch ramp on Woodlands Road is getting some upgrades.
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The boat launch ramp on Woodlands Road is getting some upgrades.

Phase 2 of the Boat Launch Stabilization Project kicked off early Tuesday, March 21. The plans consist of adding gabion stone and installing a guardrail at the base of the current ramp, making it safer and more aesthetically pleasing.

The ramp is currently closed to the public, but should be ready soon.

“We don’t want anybody who has some kayaking or fishing plans on their Saturday to get concerned that they wont get to use that launch, but we do have plans to open it this weekend,” Abbey Stumpf said.

There is a ramp on Woodburn Road for those still looking for access.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

