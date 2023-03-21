Advertise With Us
After initial denial, Charlottesville church solar panels approved by council

First United Methodist Church in Charlottesville
First United Methodist Church in Charlottesville(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Monday night, March 20, Charlottesville City Council voted unanimously (4-0) to allow First United Methodist Church to install solar panels on its roof.

This comes after the Board of Architecture originally denied the request because the church’s roof is made out of slate. Supporters of the solar panels argued this is the right step toward a greener future.

“To not allow the solar panels on the roof of the church would not only stand in stark contrast to the recent decade of progressive Charlottesville environmental and energy policy, but also deny expression of faith by a longtime downtown church that wants to set an example of one congregation’s response and acknowledging their obligations to address the climate crisis,” Guy Moffat with the church said.

First United Methodist Church will now move ahead by replacing its slate roof with asphalt shingles before installing solar panels.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

