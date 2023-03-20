Advertise With Us
Turning up the heat

Warming into the 70s later
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. Temperatures will warm into the 50s today, 60s tomorrow, and 70s by Thursday. Meanwhile, we are tracking our next rain maker. Showers will develop later Friday into early Saturday. Expect sunshine and pleasant conditions Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & cool, High: low 50s

Tonight: Cuddle Alert, clear & cold, Low: mid 20s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 50s...LOw: mid 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60

Friday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Early showers, clearing, High: low 70s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

