Turning up the heat
Warming into the 70s later
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. Temperatures will warm into the 50s today, 60s tomorrow, and 70s by Thursday. Meanwhile, we are tracking our next rain maker. Showers will develop later Friday into early Saturday. Expect sunshine and pleasant conditions Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & cool, High: low 50s
Tonight: Cuddle Alert, clear & cold, Low: mid 20s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 50s...LOw: mid 40s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60
Friday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s
Saturday: Early showers, clearing, High: low 70s...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
