Staunton Farmers Market starts 31st season this April

Staunton Farmers Market
Staunton Farmers Market
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Farmer’s Market will be opening for its 31st season this April.

The market will be open on Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. until noon. There will be over 30 small businesses and producers participating in the market.

The spring season runs from April to September, in October they will switch over to Fall hours.

Some of the items that will be sold at the market include: fresh produce, cheeses, syrups, honey, and other locally made products.

“With fresh picked produce you’re dealing with really good quality, really good tasting varieties you wouldn’t find in a store and just a longer self life in general.” Ashley Malcolm, the market manager said.

Malcolm added that when you are buying local it really does make an impact on a very personal level.

“When you buy from producers at our market these are families that most of them live in Augusta County. All the producers that sell in our market are in a 70 miles so they are either in our county or surrounding counties”. said Malcolm.

The market offers SNAP-EBT services. People who qualify for those services can exchange their SNAP dollars for tokens and Virginia fresh match coupons according to Malcolm.

The Staunton Farmer’s Market opens for the first time this season on April 1.

