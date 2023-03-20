Sentara Healthcare will no longer require masking in healthcare facilities

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Healthcare is no longer requiring masks in its facilities starting Tuesday, March 21, but you’ll still be encouraged to wear one.

The company made this announcement Monday, March 20.

“Masks will continue to be an important tool, along with vaccinations, to keep people healthy and safe. Masks will still be available to patients and visitors who enter our facilities. Additionally, our healthcare colleagues can still wear a mask if they choose to do so,” Sentara Healthcare said in Monday’s announcement.

There are some exceptions to the rule, too, which come down to common courtesy. If you’re seeking treatment for COVID-19 or the flu, you’ll be required to have one on.

Healthcare workers treating people with these illnesses will also have to have a mask.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.