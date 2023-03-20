Regine Wright begins new job as Charlottesville’s school safety and security coordinator

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools is welcoming Regine Wright as its new school safety and security coordinator.

“One of the reasons Ms. Wright was so attracted to us as a candidate for this role is she has a lot of the relationships in the community already,” CCS Chief Operations Officer Kim Powell said.

Wright’s first day was Monday, March 20, and will oversee the Safety Model adopted in 2021.

“I’m super excited to be here. I want to be here, I want to engage with the community and their children,” Wright said. “Everybody needs to feel safe in their environment, especially in the school.”

Wright says her focus now is to have open communications with principles, teachers, and staff.

“See what it is that they need and what they are lacking, and what things we can work on to improve,” she said.

Wright comes to this new job with eight years Charlottesville police experience, as well as volunteer work in the schools and the Boys & Girls Club.

