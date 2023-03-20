Preschool applications open for Albemarle County Public Schools

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Although September seems far away, it is already time for some parents to start thinking about the 2023 school year.

Pre-K applications are open for Albemarle County Public Schools. The program is free, and transportation is accessible in the school district.

ACPS says it received fewer applications than anticipated in 2022, but doesn’t think it’ll see that again this year.

Schools admit up to 150 preschoolers who turn 4 before the end of September.

There is a first found of applying that lasts until the end of May. After that, applications are rolling.

