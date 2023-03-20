Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Preschool applications open for Albemarle County Public Schools

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Although September seems far away, it is already time for some parents to start thinking about the 2023 school year.

Pre-K applications are open for Albemarle County Public Schools. The program is free, and transportation is accessible in the school district.

ACPS says it received fewer applications than anticipated in 2022, but doesn’t think it’ll see that again this year.

Schools admit up to 150 preschoolers who turn 4 before the end of September.

There is a first found of applying that lasts until the end of May. After that, applications are rolling.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Sentara Healthcare will no longer require masking in healthcare facilities
(FILE)
Orange County Sheriff’s Office using grant to buy more equipment for Project Lifesaver
(STOCK)
Grant helping Charlottesville residents travel to sister cities
morning rush 032023
Morning Rush: Corner Shooting, New Getaway, Spring Begins