Orange County Sheriff’s Office using grant to buy more equipment for Project Lifesaver

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office Triad Program is receiving a $6,000 grant from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

The Triad Program says it is using the money to buy more equipment for Project Lifesaver, which helps track those who tend to wander by fitting them with devices on their wrist or ankles.

“If they are with the program, we can turn the probe or turn the receiver on and find them a lot faster,” Deputy Tyler Nolasco said.

“To know that we can get to them in a quick response and be able to save that life and return them back home is just a feeling you can’t even describe,” Triad Coordinator Deputy Ronald Kesner said.

Volunteer Joe Para meets those who are with Project Lifesaver. He says the program is for any age.

“If you go out there and you lose your mommy, daddy, you lose your house, you don’t know where you’re at? We’ll find you,” Para said.

“We check on them every 30 days to make sure they’re doing OK, they’re wearing the wristband because we had one that kept cutting hers off,” volunteer Nancy Gruitt said. “very 60 days, we replace the battery.”

“The more people that know about it, we hope will call us and want to know about the program and take advantage of it,” Deputy Kesner said.

