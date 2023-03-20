Advertise With Us
Officer-involved shooting in Short Pump; one suspect hospitalized, another in custody

Henrico Police say one male suspect is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following an officer-involved shooting.(WWBT)
By Riley Wyant
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police say one male suspect is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following an officer-involved shooting.

This all happened in broad daylight in the Short Pump area.

Henrico Police say it all started when officers responded to a hotel near 4000 Cox Rd for a possible robbery around 4:40 p.m.

Upon arriving, the two suspects, one man and one woman, took off. They ran from the hotel, crossing Dominion Blvd, heading towards Sadler Rd.

Police say during the chase, one of those suspects fired a weapon at the officers. Officers then returned gunfire.

The male suspect was taken to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and the female suspect is now in custody, but police are looking for witnesses.

“We’re just asking for anyone in the area of Cox road to Old Sadler Rd near 64 in Short Pump to give police a call if they witnessed or saw anything in the area, whether it was suspects running through the area or not,” Henrico Lt. Matt Pecka said.

No officers were hurt in the shooting. Police did not say how many officers fired weapons, but they did say the officer(s) who fired the gunshots will be placed on administrative leave while they launch an investigation into the incident.

