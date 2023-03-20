Groups team up to offer free tutoring program to Charlottesville-area kids

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The BUCK Squad, a nonprofit working to peacefully combat gun violence, is partnering with other groups to mentor kids across Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

This free tutoring is in honor of squad member Eldridge “Skeeta” Smith, who was fatally shot in January.

“He worked with kids a lot and the athletic community,” BUCK Squad Assistant Executive Director Bryan Page said Monday, March 20. “We want his name to live on because of what he believed and he joined us for a cause and a purpose, and that’s what we’re going to do. We’re gonna carry his name into infinity.”

The goal is to increase educational opportunities for low-income and at-risk youth.

Shanice Carter says she was quick to sign up two of her kids for the program.

“I called as soon as I heard about it. I was the first person to be exact,” the mother said. “I signed my kids up because when COVID hit, it stopped their learning.”

Page says the idea came from their work at the Juvenile Detention Center with kids facing gun charges: “I asked the director over there, [the kids’] education level, they said third or fourth grade. So, a lot of this gun violence is done by kids that can’t even read or write,” he said.

The tutoring is free for children ages 4 to 18. Tutors can come to homes, or to community settings.

“We have many educated people in our community who are willing to share that benefit to other community members to help even out some of the injustice,” Kelley Ceppa with Charlottesville Friends Meeting.

Charlottesville Friends Meeting is one of the organizations helping to teach kids.

“You don’t have to be a scholar, you know, if you’re just interested in helping a kid,” Ceppa said. “Anyone who can read can help a child learn to read just by reading to them..”

“I was worried about signing up, but you shouldn’t be worried about signing up. Just help your children. It’s good to get education and it’s free. So you should sign up,” Carter said.

If you are interested in signing a child up for the program there are a few different ways. You can email BUCK Squad Executive Director Herb Dickerson at herb.locust@gmail.com or BUCK Squad Assistant Executive Director Bryan Page at pageb3983@gmail.com. Other contacts can be found on the BUCK Squad’s Instagram @bucksquad911.

