Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Grant helping Charlottesville residents travel to sister cities

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(MGN ONLY)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Sister Cities Commission is giving out grants of up to $1,000 to people in Charlottesville wanting to visit.

Applications for the grant opened March 16.

A total of $8,000 is up for grabs.

“The travel scholarship program is really focused on offsetting the cost of travel for individuals in Charlottesville who face financial barriers in going to one of these sister cities,” Claire Denton-Spalding with the Charlottesville Sister Cities Commission said.

The deadline to apply is March 29.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Sentara Healthcare will no longer require masking in healthcare facilities
(FILE)
Orange County Sheriff’s Office using grant to buy more equipment for Project Lifesaver
(FILE)
Preschool applications open for Albemarle County Public Schools
morning rush 032023
Morning Rush: Corner Shooting, New Getaway, Spring Begins