Grant helping Charlottesville residents travel to sister cities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Sister Cities Commission is giving out grants of up to $1,000 to people in Charlottesville wanting to visit.

Applications for the grant opened March 16.

A total of $8,000 is up for grabs.

“The travel scholarship program is really focused on offsetting the cost of travel for individuals in Charlottesville who face financial barriers in going to one of these sister cities,” Claire Denton-Spalding with the Charlottesville Sister Cities Commission said.

The deadline to apply is March 29.

