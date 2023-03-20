Advertise With Us
Five nonprofits are getting a grant boost from the UVA Cancer Center

UVA Cancer Center (FILE)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Five nonprofits are getting a boost from the UVA Cancer Center.

The center is giving out grants of up to $10,000 to address cancer-related disparities.

“It’s just exciting to see that innovation and collaboration really come from the grassroots level from the community,” Lindsay Hauser said.

Hauser says prevention is a team effort, and says she is making sure the center’s partners have the money to help.

The Charlottesville Free Clinic is one of the nonprofits receiving $10,000. That money is going towards early detection.

“We know that trends with cancer screenings have been trending downwards because of the lasting impact of the pandemic, and people not going to see the doctor. So our goal with this money from UVA is to ensure that all of our patients have a cancer screening as part of their primary care visit,” Willa Barnhardt said.

The clinic provides that service at no cost, and it can continue to do so because of the grant money.

“We also want to provide cancer education that’s accessible to all these patients. So when I say accessible, I mean that it’s written with health literacy in mind,” Barnhardt said.

The UVA Cancer Center hopes to make these grants an annual opportunity, and applications should open back up this summer.

