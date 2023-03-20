First Week of Spring Outlook

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One more cold overnight before the temperature warms to more spring-like levels.

Clear, becoming calm and cold overnight with some frost. Expect a quick rise in temperature Tuesday.

Once we go above freezing, the thermometer will stay that way for a while.

The most active storm track will remain to our west. Out next best chance for some rain will later Friday into Saturday.

Monday night: Starry sky with some frost. Lows in the 20s. Wind near calm late.

Tuesday: Mosty sunny, a few high, thin clouds, highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows near 40 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower or sprinkle chance mainly northwest of Charlottesville with a warm front. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows near 50 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, hazy and warmer. Highs in the 70s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with some rain showers, mainly in the afternoon and night. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Saturday: Rain showers, mostly cloudy, highs mid 60s to 70 degrees. Lows upper 40s.

Sunday: Dry and mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. High temperatures in the 60s.

