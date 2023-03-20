CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Bundle up this morning. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and cool afternoon temperatures. A southwest wind will develop, warming temperatures over the next few days. As high pressure dominates our weather pattern we’ll see dry conditions until late Friday into early Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & cool, High: low 50s

Tonight: Cuddle Alert, clear & cold, Low: mid 20s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60

Friday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Early showers, clearing, High: low 70s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.