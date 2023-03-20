Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Arrest made in fatal shooting on UVA Corner

Scene near Elliewood Avenue on the UVA Corner
Scene near Elliewood Avenue on the UVA Corner(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police have arrested and charged a Charlottesville man in connection with a fatal shooting in a parking lot near Elliewood Avenue early Saturday, March 18.

The Charlottesville Police Department announced Monday, March 20, that 21-year-old Lakori Brooks is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. The department also says city detectives executed multiple search warrants in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

Witnesses reportedly heard several gunshots around 2 a.m. Saturday. CPD says 26-year-old Cody Brian Smith was seriously wounded and taken to the UVA Medical Center, where he later died from his wounds.

Smith was identified as a contractor at the university.

The Charlottesville Police Department also thanked the community, the Charlottesville Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the University of Virginia Police Department, and the Albemarle County Police Department for working together to bring justice to the family of Cody Smith.

RELATED: Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

Rio Road and Four Seasons Drive
Architectural Review Board discussing Rio Road development
Regine Wright
Regine Wright begins new job as Charlottesville’s school safety and security coordinator
Albemarle County Office Building (FILE)
Albemarle County reminding people to renew application for tax relief
B.U.C.K. Squad asking for support to curb gun violence.
Groups team up to offer free tutoring program to Charlottesville-area kids