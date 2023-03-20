Arrest made in fatal shooting on UVA Corner

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police have arrested and charged a Charlottesville man in connection with a fatal shooting in a parking lot near Elliewood Avenue early Saturday, March 18.

The Charlottesville Police Department announced Monday, March 20, that 21-year-old Lakori Brooks is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. The department also says city detectives executed multiple search warrants in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

Witnesses reportedly heard several gunshots around 2 a.m. Saturday. CPD says 26-year-old Cody Brian Smith was seriously wounded and taken to the UVA Medical Center, where he later died from his wounds.

Smith was identified as a contractor at the university.

The Charlottesville Police Department also thanked the community, the Charlottesville Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the University of Virginia Police Department, and the Albemarle County Police Department for working together to bring justice to the family of Cody Smith.

RELATED: Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.