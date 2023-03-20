Advertise With Us
Architectural Review Board discussing Rio Road development

Seal for Albemarle County (FILE)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Architectural Review Board is finalizing its plan for a new apartment complex on Rio Road.

The board discussed preliminary architecture during its meeting Monday, March 20. This included a potential size, shape, and color scheme of the buildings.

The site is set near the intersection of Rio Rd. and Four Seasons Road. Four, single family homes built in the 1950′s are being demolished as a part of this development.

The goal is to design a compact, modern building that still blends in the county’s rural layout.

“What we’ve been working through on this project in the last several months is to find an architectural vocabulary that can be grounded in a neighborhood that’s as established as Rio Road,” Heffner Architects Deisgner Nicholas Gueterman

Further discussion of the project opens during its next meeting on April 17.

