Amber Alert issued for Georgia boy
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert, known in Georgia as “Levi’s Call,” was issued Monday by police for a 2-year-old missing and believed abducted from Rome, Georgia.
Remington Poe is listed as 2-feet tall, weighing about 30 pounds. He is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes
He is believed to be in the company of 34-year-old Jackie Tucker, who is a 5-foot-7 man weighing 165 pounds.
The vehicle of interest is a white 2015 Kia Optima with Georgia license plate CSR7036.
Anyone with information on the child’s disappearance is asked to call 911 or the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111.
Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.