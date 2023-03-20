Albemarle County reminding people to renew application for tax relief

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is reminding the elderly and people with permanent disabilities to renew their Real Estate Tax Relief.

If you’ve already received tax relief last year, you must renew an application or certificate by April 3.

The county’s Finance and Budget Department says to make your appointments online.

“It also has a really great either virtual or in-person appointment setting program. So, that way you can talk to a tax specialist about your specific situation and what options you have in front of you,” Abbey Stumpf said.

