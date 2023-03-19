Advertise With Us
Work nearly complete at Waynesboro’s Grey Pine Lodge

By Bria Stith
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Grey Pine Lodge in Waynesboro is wrapping up its remodeling.

This boutique motel is taking the place of the Colony House Motel.

Worl has been going on for about a year. Owner Chase Hoover says there are 23 rooms, each with new floors, plumbing, furniture, bathrooms, and wiring.

Hoover says it’s a great location for a weekend getaway.

“We’re right across the street from the Blue Ridge Tunnel Trail. Appalachian Trail runs right behind us, Skyline Drive in the Blue Ridge Parkway right here, as well,” the owner said. “Very close to wineries and breweries, both in Waynesboro and then over on 151 in Nelson County.”

The Grey Pine Lodge is set for final inspections.

Hoover says if everything goes well, the grand opening will be on April 1.

