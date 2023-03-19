Spring! You’re only a day away

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures were chilly for the last fully day of winter, but warmer weather is on the way for this first week of spring.

We’ll be trending dry and warmer with increasing cloud coverage towards the middle of the week, ending with some showers on Saturday.

We’ll be tracking timing and accumulation amounts throughout the week.

Tonight: Cool, cold and calm. Lows in the teens and mid 20′s.

First Day of Spring: Sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50′s. Lows around 30.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60′s. Lows around 40.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows around 50.

Thursday: Warm with sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70′s. Lows around 60.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70′s.

Saturday: Tracking showers. Highs in the upper 60′s.

Sunday: Clearing and mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60′s.

