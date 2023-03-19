Proceeds from pop-up market going to Sexual Assault Resource Agency

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville restaurant known for hosting fun events for the LGBTQ+ community partnered with the Blue Ridge Health Department Sunday, March 19, to hold a pop-up market.

Kelsey Naylor and Anna Gardener are the chef owners at Umma’s. They say their mission is to offer a safe space for this community.

“We do monthly dance parties. I figured it was time to do something a bit more serious to get back,” Gardener said.

“It really it fills a void that Charlottesville really was missing,” Jam According to Daniel owner Daniel Perry said. “I was talking to some older lesbian friends the other day and they were like, ‘Oh my gosh, if this had been something that was happening in Charlottesville 20 years ago when we came here we would have just, it would have gone so much further to make us feel welcome.’”

Proceeds from Sunday’s event will go to the Sexual Assault Resource Agency (SARA).

“SARA is an amazing organization,” Perry said. “Their counselors, their people will come and meet you will do anything for you.”

The Blue Ridge Health Department also provided multiple services during the event. The department said it is important for people to be in control of their own health.

“That’s one of the things that the services provides for people is for us to be able to go through the things that are specific to what your health needs are, and be able to empower you to make those decisions for yourself and take that information to other healthcare providers to make more informed choices,” Norman Dorise with BRHD said.

