Police: 3 injured in shooting near University of William and Mary

No William and Mary students were involved in this incident, and there was no danger to the...
No William and Mary students were involved in this incident, and there was no danger to the campus.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Williamsburg Police Department is investigating following an early morning shooting near the University of William and Mary.

Police were called to the 700 block of Scotland street just before 2 a.m. Sunday, March 19, due to reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three men were transported to a nearby hospital, where they are expected to survive.

According to school officials, no William and Mary students were involved in this incident, and there was no danger to the campus.

Police are still investigating the cause of the shooting at this time; anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.

