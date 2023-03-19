Advertise With Us
Last Day of Winter and Frist Week of Spring Outlook

Colder Overnight then Warming Trend
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cooler than average March temperatures on this last official full day of winter. A brisk northwest wind will relax overnight with freezing conditions.

Blue sky sunshine Monday with a light southwest breeze.

After one more cold dawn on Tuesday, expect a mild first week of spring. Although there will be a lot of clouds around mid and late week.

The next weather system arrives Saturday morning with some rainfall.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and chilly with a blustery breeze. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday night: Starry sky and colder. Lows in the upper teens to mid 20s.

Monday: Sunshiny with highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows 25 to 30 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows near 40 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 60 degrees. Lows upper 40s.

Thursday and Friday: Mostly cloudy and warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Saturday: Mainly morning rain at this time. Highs lower 60s. Mostly to partly cloudy.

Keep checking back for updates.

