Chilly Sunday, Dry and Warming Next Week

Station App graphic
Station App graphic(WVIR)
By Dominique Smith
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a breezy day, winds will taper off into Sunday, but brief chilly weather is on the way. Although sunny, wind chills early Sunday morning will be in the single digits and teens. Weather will remain pleasant with spring-like temperatures towards the end of the week, and a chance for a few showers on Friday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy and cold. Lows below freezing with wind chills in the teens and 20′s.

Sunday: Sunny and chilly, starting the day with wind chills in the single digits and low teens. Highs in the mid 40′s. Lows in the mid 20′s.

First day of Spring: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50′s. Lows around 30.

Tuesday. Sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60′s. Lows in the upper 30′s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows around 50.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid 70′s.

Friday: Cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the upper 70′s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

