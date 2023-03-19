Advertise With Us
Charlottesville Fire Department reviewing applications as it works to shore up staffing

(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department is reviewing applications as it looks to fill staffing.

“We had 99 people apply for the position of firefighter EMT with an additional 10 candidates to apply for the position of firefighter medic, which is still going and continuous,” Battalion Chief Lance Blakey said.

Blakey says the amount of applicants is normal, and that CFD currently has five positions to fill.

“But we’re expecting more to be opened in the future due to retirements,” he said.

Blakey says the department is reviewing personal history statements before moving on to testing.

“We’re looking for people that will work well in a team environment, they’re athletic, and they will be a good fit for our community,” he said.

