Shooting on UVA’s Corner leaves one seriously injured

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is searching for the gunman who opened fire on the UVA Corner early March 18.

One person was shot and very seriously wounded.

Chief Michael Kochis tells NBC29 that the victim was rushed to the University of Virginia Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

Witnesses report hearing six or seven shots fired around two o’clock this morning along Elliewood avenue on what was a very crowded St. Patricks day night out for hundreds of UVA students.

The parking lot behind Ragged Mountain Running was taped off by investigators and small evidence cards marked the location of shell casings left scattered on the ground.

UVA police say the victim is not affiliated with the university but no other information about the person who was shot is being released.

Police say the suspect may have left the scene, headed East on main street, in a silver Ford Fusion Sedan.

As of 4:14 AM police presence on scene is very strong and the shelter in place order has been lifted.

