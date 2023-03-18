Chilly Weekend Wind

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Brisk March winds kick in again this weekend. Temperatures will be colder than average through Monday.

Overnights lows well down into the 20s.

Becoming more like spring later next week.

Overall, a quiet weather pattern. There’s a small rain risk by next Friday.

Saturday: Sun, few clouds, chilly and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s for the Shenandoah Valley and mid 50s across central Virginia.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Brisk breezes with lows in the 20s. Wind chills by dawn in the teens.

Sunday: Sunshine, blue sky, cooler with a blustery wind. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Monday: Sunny with highs in the 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs mid 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Wednesday: Dry and mostly cloudy. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Thursday: Warmer and mostly cloudy. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Friday: A passing shower risk, mainly in the morning. Highs low to mid 70s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.