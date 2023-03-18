Charlottesville and Albemarle mountain biking clubs team up for trail maintenance
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Area Mountain Bike Club and the Albemarle County National Interscholastic Cycling Association teams worked together to improve the trail network at Heyward Forest.
“Community service is a huge part of being a Nike athlete and giving back and understanding that these trails don’t build themselves,” Mike Schulman with the Charlottesville Area Mountain Bike Club said.
The biking club does trail maintenance once a month, but this was the first time the interscholastic teams participated.
