Charlottesville and Albemarle mountain biking clubs team up for trail maintenance

By Bria Stith
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Area Mountain Bike Club and the Albemarle County National Interscholastic Cycling Association teams worked together to improve the trail network at Heyward Forest.

“Community service is a huge part of being a Nike athlete and giving back and understanding that these trails don’t build themselves,” Mike Schulman with the Charlottesville Area Mountain Bike Club said.

The biking club does trail maintenance once a month, but this was the first time the interscholastic teams participated.

ACFR and Red Cross partner to install and check smoke alarms in older homes
