Virginia State Police warns of phone scam impersonating police personnel

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is advising area residents to be aware of a common phone scam that is once again making the rounds.

The caller identifies himself/herself as a representative of the Virginia State Police and demands payment be made in order to avoid arrest. The caller may request credit card information, bank account information or payment in the form of a gift card.

The Virginia State Police never calls individuals to notify one of an arrest warrant. The Virginia State Police never requests payment for any service, debt, etc. over the phone.

These scammers can get very aggressive and be very convincing in their demands, and are also spoofing a legitimate Virginia State Police phone number for the Staunton Area 17 Office to call from. Virginians are advised to simply hang up on the scammer and to never give out any personal information.

Virginia State Police will never solicit funds from the public in any manner and do not give any personal information to someone alleging to be doing so. If you feel you have been a victim of any scam, report it to your local law enforcement agency.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.