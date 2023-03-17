Registration open for Rivanna Solid Waste Authority e-waste collection day

Advertise With Us
The event gives people a chance to safely throw away their high tech electronics and keep them out of landfills.
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Registration is now open for the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority’s e-waste collection day.

“The reason for wanting to have these special programs is because a lot of those electronics have some fairly rare earth metals that are both valuable and sometimes fairly toxic,” Director of Solid Waste Phillip McKalips said.

The event takes place on Saturday, April 15. The event is free for people who live in Albemarle County, but you must register in advance.

There are 440 spots available, and after that there is a waitlist.

