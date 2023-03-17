Advertise With Us
Mild, Breezy, Grey St. Patty’s Day with Late Scattered Showers.

By Dominique Smith
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ahead of a cold front, we’ll see cloudy skies, gusty winds, and some light scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Accumulations are expected to remain under a quarter of an inch, and will clear after midnight. Sun will make an appearance on Saturday, but expect a cool day with gusty winds that will make temperatures feel even cooler.

St. Patrick’s Day: Cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60′s.

Tonight: Light scattered showers. Lows around 40.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. Highs in the mid 50′s. Lows in the upper 20′s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid 40′s. Lows in the mid 20′s.

First Day of Spring: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50′s. Lows in the upper 20′s.

Tuesday-Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 60′s.

