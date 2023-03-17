Advertise With Us
Middle schoolers visit UVA School of Nursing for hand-on industry experience

Middle schoolers from the Starr Hill Pathway Program are learning what it’s like to be a nursing student.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Middle schoolers from the Starr Hill Pathway Program are learning what it’s like to be a nursing student. They visited the UVA School of Nursing to get some hands-on experience.

“We have a simulation for the students, so they’ll be able to actually go and see some mannequins, high fidelity mannequins, and actually get involved with some scenarios,” UVA School of Nursing Professor Randy Jones said.

The goal of the field trip was for students to explore industries they could be interested in. The middle schoolers learned how to check blood pressure, stop bleeding, and see a delivery simulation happen.

“They’re not really thinking about what they’re going to do, they’re just kind of in the moment, so this is the perfect opportunity to really expose them hands-on so that they have that memory later when they want to decide what they want to be,” Starr Hill Pathway Program Director Lucy Montalvo said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

