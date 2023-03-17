Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Match Day 2023 at UVA

It was a big day for students at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, and there were a lot of emotions.
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s Match Day 2023, meaning that medical students all across the country opened envelopes to find out out where they will call home for the next three to eight years.

It was a big day for students at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, and there were a lot of emotions.

For fourth-year medical students like Joey Michael, it’s all about what’s inside the envelope.

“It was a little bit like a kid on Christmas this morning. Woke up way too early for my own good,” Michael said.

Future doctors all over the country sit with their class, waiting for the time to find out where they’ll do their residency. After the nerves, there are a lot of screams of happy tears.

“They’ve worked so hard for all of their four years of undergraduate and now four years of medical school, and today is really the culmination of their work, and the validation of their work to be a doctor,” UVA School of Medicine Dean Melina Kibbe said.

For Michael, the envelope brought good news. Students are finishing their UVA medical experience right where it started.

“We started this whole journey four years ago with our white coat ceremony, and it’s only fitting to end four years later here at Old Cowboy hall once again, to just celebrate each other and our success and our accomplishments and this goal to care for patients and be the next leaders in healthcare.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

Registration open for Rivanna Solid Waste Authority e-waste collection day
Registration open for Rivanna Solid Waste Authority e-waste collection day
Middle schoolers visit UVA School of Nursing for hand-on industry experience
Middle schoolers visit UVA School of Nursing for hand-on industry experience
Del. Hudson visits student-led Charlottesville Tax Aid Coalition
Del. Hudson visits student-led Charlottesville Tax Aid Coalition
UVA putting thousands towards Buford Middle School STEM Lab
UVA putting thousands towards Buford Middle School STEM Lab