Gusty Winds Ahead and Temperatures Chill Down This Weekend

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Few showers early tonight, otherwise gradual clearing, turning breezy and colder. In the wake of a cold front, gusty winds and temperatures chilling down for the weekend. High temperatures Saturday in the low to mid 50s across Central Virginia and upper 40s for the Valley. Winds gusting over 20 mph, will make it a chilly day. Another surge of colder air will arrive Saturday night into Sunday, along with gusty winds. Sunday morning lows in the 20s with wind chills in the 10s. High temperatures will hold in the chilly low to mid 40s Sunday afternoon.

Next week, temperatures will start to warm and largely dry until the end of the week. The Astronomical start to Spring arrives Monday afternoon with the Equinox at 5:24 PM.

Tonight: Few light showers - early. Gradual clearing, turning breezy and colder. Lows 32-39.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, gusty winds and cooler. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows 20s. Wind Chills in the 10s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, brisk and chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows 20s.

Monday: First Day of Spring - Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows low 40s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, warm. Highs upper 60s. Lows low 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, warmer, some showers. Highs low to mid 70s.

