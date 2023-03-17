CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Keep an eye to the sky today. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers this afternoon into tonight. Once the cold front advances across the region skies will begin to clear Saturday. Temperatures will cool into the 50s Saturday, and only in the 40s Sunday, which is the last full day of Winter. Conditions will begin to warm next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High; mid 60s

Tonight: Scattered showers, Low: around 40

Saturday: Clearing & breezy, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

