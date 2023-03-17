Del. Hudson visits student-led Charlottesville Tax Aid Coalition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson is learning more about the differences some UVA students are making. More than 400 of them double as tax prep volunteers.

“I think Virginia’s tax code is upside down. We ask too much of the people with the least and not enough from the people with the most,” Hudson said.

People like Cynthia Olinger come year after year to get their taxes done by UVA students at no cost.

“The process for me is easy. You bring in your forms that you receive in the mail, and I collect them through the months, and they set me up with an appointment and time and place and I arrive, and these young people take care of me,” Olinger said.

The volunteers work for the student-led Charlottesville Tax Aid Coalition through UVA’s Madison House.

“I think it’s extra important for the people who write tax laws like me to spend time with the people who have to file taxes under those laws. I think sometimes politicians get a little out of touch with what taxes really mean for real people,” Hudson said.

Margot Seidel co-directs the program. As a fourth-year on Grounds, she says they’ve filed more than 700 tax returns this year.

“We really do need the support, both just general advocacy in legislative spaces, but also obviously funding is always great to receive, so we are really grateful for Delegate Hudson’s presence here,” Seidel said.

The deadline is April 1. More information on the tax services offered can be found here.

