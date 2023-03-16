Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA health department running group has “a running fever”

One award winning infectious disease doctor is working towards a new personal record with help from his department at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
By Madison McNamee
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One award winning infectious disease doctor is working towards a new personal record with help from his department at the University of Virginia Medical Center. The record has nothing to do with fighting illnesses however.

The “Infectious Disease Running Group” is taking on some of Charlottesville’s toughest courses. They say they have “a running fever.”

“Hopefully, after the pandemic, that’s funny again. It certainly wasn’t funny two years ago,” Doctor Bill Petri said. “It’s been kind of part of the spirit of the division.”

The slogan was coined by a graduate student a few years back, and it is now the motto for the group.

“It’s kind of surreal to see people that you work with every day be out in athletic clothing and not in lab coats and just, you know, let loose for a little bit,” Petri Lab graduate student David Tyus said.

Dr. Petri says that years ago, many of the senior professors were all runners. Now that they have retired, Dr. Petri is keeping the tradition running.

I was like, kind of caught up by his enthusiasm and I said I had to do it,” Tyus said

“Bill found out that I was a runner and pretty quickly recruited me to be a part of the team.”

The award winning doctors, scientists, and fellows are striving for a new personal record at the Charlottesville Ten Miler. Dr. Petri starts recruiting a training group a year before the race.

“To get graduate students who are doing cutting edge science working with physicians, who are taking care of the patients with the illness, if you get those two people together, there’s so much cross talk and learning and understanding, Dr. Petri said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

Artificial pancreas
UVA artificial pancreas improving blood sugar control for children ages 2 to 6
Sen. Tim Kaine
Senator Kaine championing bill to fund long COVID research
Montpelier celebrates James Madison’s 272nd birthday
Montpelier celebrates James Madison’s 272nd birthday
Chief Michael Kochis
CPD Chief Kochis addresses recent gun violence numbers