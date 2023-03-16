Advertise With Us
UVA faces off against Furman in NCAA tournament

UVA v. Furman
UVA v. Furman(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WVIR) - The Cavaliers face Furman Thursday, March 16, at 12:40 p.m.

Virginia is a 4-seed for the fourth time in school history. The team hasn’t won an NCAA Tournament game since 2019, when it won the National Championship.

Halftime Scores: UVA leads against Furman 32-27

Final Scores: -

