Turning up the heat

Clouds increase, a few showers Friday
By David Rogers
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a cold start, temperatures will warm into the 60s today. We’ll see partly sunny skies and a pleasant southwest breeze. Clouds will thicken tonight ahead of a cold front to our west. Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies, and a few scattered showers. Conditions will begin to dry Saturday with sunshine. Sunday looks good, although chilly. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold, Low: upper 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers develop, High: low 60s...Low: around 40

Saturday: Clearing & breezy, High: upper 50s...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: around 30

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: upper 50s...Low: around 40

